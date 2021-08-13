Former Bulldog Paul Williams joins Fresno City coaching staff

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno City football team started fall camp this week and were in full pads on Thursday, and there’s a familiar face on the coaching staff.

Former Bulldog Paul Williams is now the Rams wide receivers coach and he’s excited to make an impact.

“Just to be able to coach a guy who wants to reach the next level, I’m all for that,” said Williams.

“I see myself in a lot of these guys,” he added.

Rams’ head coach, Tony Caviglia, watched Paul as a kid growing up, going to Fresno State and then to the NFL.

“He’s just a quality human being,” Caviglia said. “He was a great success story coming from where he came from, through Fresno State.”