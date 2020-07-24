Five former Diamond ‘Dogs make Opening Day rosters

FRESNO, Calif. — On Thursday, five former Diamond ‘Dogs made their 30-man Opening Day rosters.

In alphabetical order: Aaron Judge (Yankees), Jimmy Lambert (White Sox,), Jordan Luplow (Indians), Taylor Ward (Angels) and Justin Wilson (Mets)

All of those players have played in the majors before, except for RHP Jimmy Lambert.

Lambert received the news last night that he made it to the bigs.

“It’s kinda still surreal, it’s still kinda setting in,” explained Lambert. “Definitely something that I’ve been waiting to hear my whole life and it was definitely a pretty cool moment.”

Lambert spent last season in Double-A before needing Tommy John surgery, and now he’s healthy and ready to go.

In 2016, he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 5th round, 146th overall.