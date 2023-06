(KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley native and former Firebaugh Eagle Josh Allen thanks his parents after landing on the cover of Madden 24. The Buffalo Bills quarterback shared that his family’s sacrifices led him to where he is today.

“We grew up on a farm. To have this dream of playing in the NFL.. they’re the ones that fueled that fire” said Allen. “They’ve given me so much in my life”