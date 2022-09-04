YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Sep 4, 2022 / 04:21 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 5, 2022 / 04:54 PM PDT
Diablo Valley handed Fresno City its first loss of the season on Saturday, 28-21. The Rams look to bounce back at Sierra on Saturday, September 10th at 2pm.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com