Expect Fresno State’s offense to be ‘explosive’

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against Hawai’i will be Washington transfer Jake Haener and he has some weapons. So what should we expect from the Bulldogs’ offense this weekend? Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb says it’ll be ‘explosive.’

“We want to stretch every inch of the field and show that we’ve got the guys to win in a lot of spaces,” explained Grubb. “We really want to be an explosive team, somebody that can make you pay if we’re given those opportunities.”

Fresno State’s season opener vs. Hawai’i will be this Saturday at 4:37pm PT on KSEE24. The Sports Central team will have a pregame show beginning at 4pm.