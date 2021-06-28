Ex-Fresnan Sloane Stephens with first-round upset at Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Sloane Stephens of The United States celebrates victory after winning her Ladies’ Singles First Round match against Petra Kvitova of The Czech Republic during Day One of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

LONDON, England. (KSEE/KGPE) – There was a time three years ago when Sloane Stephens was ranked as high as No. 3 in the world. Interestingly enough, that was after Wimbledon.

Today, Stephens is No. 73 in the world. But the ex-Fresno resident just beat the player who is ranked No. 10 in the world, and she beat her at Wimbledon: Petra Kvitova.

Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion, and Sloane Stephens beat her in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

“Obviously seeing the first-round draw I was like, ‘oh boy, it’s going to be a difficult task,'” said Stephens after the match. “Petra’s an amazing player, but playing in front of fans again was really incredible.”

Sloane Stephens now advances to the second round. Her best finish at Wimbledon came in 2013 when she was a quarterfinalist.