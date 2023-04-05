ATHENS, Ga. (KGPE) – On November 10th, 2021, Ethan Quinn signed a national letter of intent to play tennis at the University of Georgia.

“We know he will leave his mark at Georgia and in college tennis,” said Georgia head tennis coach Manny Diaz in a news release that day.

It was a bold statement, but it was also a true statement.

On Wednesday, Ethan Quinn was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. Quinn, who is from Fresno (San Joaquin Memorial High School), went 4-0 over the weekend across both singles and doubles on Court One. He clinched Georgia’s win over No. 4 Kentucky, as well as helping the Bulldogs beat No. 59 Arkansas.

Ethan Quinn is 7-1 against SEC opponents this season.

“I’m proud of Ethan for his work and continuing to get better all season,” said Diaz in a news release on Wednesday. “He’s had a heck of a year. As his ranking shows, Ethan is one of the best players in the country and the intangibles he brings to our team are superb.”

Ethan Quinn is currently the No. 4 singles player in the country, and he is No. 9 in doubles.