Ethan Davidson repeats at Fresno City Amateur champion

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – If it is Memorial Day, then it is also the final round of the Fresno City Amateur. 2021 is the 94th year for this event, and the 82nd year this event is being held at Riverside Golf Course.

For the second year in row, Ethan Davidson is the tournament’s winner.

“I’m grateful to be playing, I’m excited to be back in the winner’s circle,” said Davidson, the Big Sky individual champion at Sacramento State. “It was a little bit harder than I wanted it to be, but didn’t have to go into a playoff like last year, so that was a positive.”

Davidson (-8) held off another former winner, Jason Higton, with a birdie on the 18th hole on Monday. Higton (-7) would par the hole to finish in solo second place.

“Ethan, who plays at Sacramento State, he’s probably gonna be a professional golfer,” said Higton. “And to kind of be on this side of it, and have to go to work tomorrow, is honestly kind of satisfying. To know at 41 years old I can still play and compete, and the game can hold up for three days, even under some stress, pretty cool.”

Kyle Higton had a front row seat for Monday’s action. Higton, the eight-year-old son of Jason Higton, spent the day as his father’s caddie.

“It was fun because I got to drive the cart a lot, and I love driving,” said Kyle Higton.

41 golfers made the cut for Monday’s third and final round. Current Fresno State golfer Michael Cliff (-6) finished in a tie for third place, while Danny Paniccia, a five-time winner of the Fresno City Amateur, finished tied for seventh place.