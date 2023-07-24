(KSEE) – There are 32 teams in the NFL, and each team has 53 players on its active roster. 53 x 32 = 1,696, which is how many active players there are in the NFL.

If a player is in the Top 100, that means he is in the top ten percent.

On Monday, the NFL began its annual countdown of the league’s Top 100 players, chosen by the players. And the players chose Eric Kendricks at No. 93.

Kendricks, a linebacker, is in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers after spending the previous eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. A Fresno native (Hoover High School), he was drafted by the Vikings in the second round in 2015.

In his NFL career, Eric Kendricks has started 113 out of a possible 117 regular season games. He has recorded at least 100 tackles in seven straight seasons, the second-longest active streak in the NFL.