Dolcini and Mattson lead Mountain West softball postseason honors

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team has four players who received Mountain West postseason honors.

Senior Hailey Dolcini was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Year, while Keahilele Mattson was named Mountain West Player of the Year and Co-Freshman of the Year.

Dolcini led the conference in ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts and wins. She leads the nation with 13 shutouts including tossing two perfect games. The senior has recorded 10 or more strikeouts in 12 games this season and tied a program record for most strikeouts in a 7-inning game with 18 against New Mexico. Dolcini is planning on returning to play one more year at Fresno State.

Meanwhile, freshman outfielder Mattson had a breakout season. In conference play, she led Fresno State in batting average (.426), hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Fresno State’s sophomore utility player Adrianna Noriega has also been solid at the dish and was named to first-team All-Mountain West. Against MW opponents, she has a .333 batting average with 13 RBI.

Bulldogs’ senior centerfielder Kaitlyn Jennings earned second-team honors. She has a .302 batting average and a .443 on-base percentage.

Fresno State softball became Mountain West champions last Sunday when the team swept Boise State. On Sunday, the Bulldogs will find out who they will face in the NCAA Tournament during the Selection Show.