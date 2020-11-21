‘Dogs ready to see Ronnie Rivers capture sole possession of TD record

FRESNO, Calif. — With the Fresno State football game against San Jose State being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, senior running back Ronnie Rivers will have to wait at least another week to put him at the top of a list.

Rivers is currently tied with Anthony Daigle for most career touchdowns in program history with 44, and he just needs one more to have sole possession with 45.

“It would be pretty special,” says Fresno State offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb. “He’s such a humble kid. It doesn’t happen by himself, but he’s such a selfless kid, how he recognizes guys, makes it feel like a team accomplishment.”

Sanger and Buchanan product Jalen Cropper agrees.

“It’s gonna be a very big blessing for him and his family, and for us as teammates,” says the Fresno State sophomore wide receiver. “We look up to Ronnie. He’s a very good leader on this team and to see him achieve that goal for his career is going to mean a lot to us and I know it is to him as well.”

Fresno State’s next game is scheduled for Friday, November 27th against San Diego State at Bulldog Stadium. No announcement yet if that game will be played due to COVID-19 protocols.