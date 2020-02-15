Diamond ‘Dogs win season opener vs. UC Irvine; Fresno State softball wins doubleheader on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. — Behind a pair of home runs and a six-inning, three-hit performance by starting pitcher Jaime Arias, the Diamond ‘Dogs won their season opener over UC Irvine, 3-1 on Friday evening at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

Fresno State (1-0), who won its season opener for a 12th straight season, scored all three of its runs off home runs, but were held to only four hits in the contest.

At Margie Wright Diamond, the Bulldog softball team opened up the Fresno State Kickoff Classic 2-0 with wins against Cal Poly and Fordham. The ‘Dogs improve to 5-2 on the season.

