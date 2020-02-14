Diamond ‘Dogs ready for season opener at home vs. UC Irvine; Bulldog softball set for home opener at Fresno State Kickoff Classic

FRESNO, Calif. — Bulldog baseball is back in the Valley this weekend as the Diamond ‘Dogs host UC Irvine for a three-game series at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

First pitch on Friday is set for 6:05pm at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium. In honor of Valentine’s Day, fans can get in for free if they wear pink to the game.

Across the street at Margie Wright Diamond, the Bulldog softball team will host its home opener on Friday with a doubleheader in the Fresno State Kickoff Classic. First game vs. Cal Poly is set for 5pm, with the second game starting around 7:30pm.