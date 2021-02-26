Diamond ‘Dogs open up 2021 season with 13-2 win

FRESNO, Calif — The last time Fresno State baseball played a game was on March 11, 2020 when junior catcher Zach Presno hit a walk-off home run to beat Pacific 7-6.

The ‘Dogs only played 16 games last year, but Presno hit 8 home runs in that stint.

In 2021, Presno picked up where he left off and hit a 2-run home run in the second inning to give Fresno State a 5-0 lead over CSU Bakersfield in its season opener.

Fresno State recorded 17 hits, while senior righty Jamison Hill got the start and earned the win, 13-2. In six innings of work, Hill gave up one run off six hits while striking out six.

The Diamond ‘Dogs will host the Roadrunners on Saturday at 3:05pm PT.

Currently, there are no fans allowed due to state health regulations.