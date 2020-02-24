Diamond ‘Dogs get swept by Washington; Fresno State softball improves to 10-0 at home

FRESNO, Calif. — Holding a three-run lead and being only two outs away from earning a victory in the series finale against Washington, the Diamond ‘Dogs suffered a heartbreaking 9-6 loss on Sunday afternoon as the Huskies stormed back for the win at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

Fresno State (2-4) held a 5-2 lead with one out in the top of the ninth, but Washington (5-2) erupted for seven runs in the frame to complete the weekend sweep of the Bulldogs.

After being held to one run on two hits on Saturday against Washington pitching, the Bulldogs generated more offense on Sunday, tallying six runs on ten hits.

Across the street at Margie Wright Diamond, the Bulldog softball team improved to 10-0 at home this season with a 4-0 win over Pacific on Sunday. The ‘Dogs swept through the Fresno State Invitational, beating UCSB, Chicago, Ohio State and Pacific.

The Bulldog softball team will travel to Fullerton next weekend for the annual Judy Garman Classic.