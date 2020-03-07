Diamond ‘Dogs fall in game 1 vs. #8 ASU; #25 Fresno State softball improves to 13-0 at home

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Diamond ‘Dogs saw their six-game winning streak come to a halt on Friday evening at No. 10 Arizona State falling 4-3 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

With redshirt sophomore Dylan Johnson in scoring position and representing the tying run at second base with one out in the top of the ninth, the Bulldogs were unable to drive him home going down on strikes twice.

Fresno State (8-5) outhit Arizona State (11-4) eight to five in the game with junior outfielder Nate Thimjon leading the ‘Dogs going 2-for-5 with a single, double and pair of RBI.

The middle part of the Bulldogs order each collected one single apiece as the ‘Dogs four through seven batters all reached base at least once.

On the mound, junior left-hander Jaime Arias threw six strong innings limiting the Sun Devils to four hits, three earned runs while striking out three.

Redshirt senior Ryan Sullivan tossed a scoreless seventh before giving way to freshman right-hander Alex Kendrick who suffered his first career loss.

As for the softball team, the 25th-ranked Bulldogs improve to 13-0 at home this season with today’s doubleheader sweep vs. East Carolina and North Dakota State.

The ladies will play again on Saturday against NDSU at 5pm at Margie Wright Diamond in the Bulldog Classic.

