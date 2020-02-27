DI-DV girls basketball punch their tickets to Selland Arena on Wednesday night

FRESNO, Calif. — On Saturday, No. 1 Clovis West and No. 2 Clovis North girls punched their tickets into the first ever Open Division Valley Championship which will take place on Saturday at 6pm.

On Wednesday, Divisions I-V were decided. Below is the schedule:

Friday

DV: No. 1 Strathmore vs. No. 2 East 10 am; DIII: No. 1 Porterville vs. No. 2 Arvin 2 pm; DI: No. 1 Bakersfield vs. No. 3 Arroyo Grande 6 pm

Saturday

DIV: No. 1 Sierra Pacific vs. No. 3 Caruthers 10 am; DII: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 6 Mission Prep 2 pm; Open Division: No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Clovis North 6 pm

All games will take place at Selland Arena.