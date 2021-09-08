Derek Jeter, HOF induction percentages and Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter, of the New York Yankees, watches a video during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Wednesday was ‘Induction Day’ for the National Baseball Hall of Fame where Derek Jeter was officially enshrined in Cooperstown after a 20-year career with the New York Yankees.

Jeter won five World Series Championships and had 3,465 hits over the length of his career, sixth-most in Major League Baseball history.

He was not, however, a unanimous selection to the hall of fame as one writer left him off the ballot.

So Jeter received the second-highest percentage of votes in history: 99.74%. He was second to Mariano Rivera, his former Yankees teammate, who was voted in unanimously in 2019.

In 2016, Ken Griffey, Jr. received 99.32% of the vote, the highest percentage at the time.

Prior to those three individuals, Fresno native Tom Seaver had received the highest percentage of votes: 98.84%. Seaver, who was inducted in 1992, was named on 425 of 430 ballots.