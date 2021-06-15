Derek Carr would “probably quit football” if he had to play for a team other than the Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KGPE) – Derek Carr is the quarterback of the Raiders, and has been since 2014 when they drafted him out of Fresno State.

Back then the Raiders were in Oakland. Now, of course, they are in Las Vegas. But it is the same franchise, and it is the only one for which Carr wants to play.

“I still want more, there’s still more, and want to do it here,” he said on Tuesday after a minicamp practice. “I don’t want to do it anywhere else. I’ve said it over and over again. I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life. It’s the Raiders.

“So, I just feel that so strong in my heart.”