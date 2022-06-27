(NEXSTAR) – Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be playing golf in Lake Tahoe next weekend at the annual American Century Championship. It will be his second time playing in the event, after finishing in 30th place last year.

“I absolutely love golf. I fell in love with it as a kid,” said Carr on Monday on a media Zoom with Mike Vrabel and John Smoltz. “My first memories of playing golf were my dad saying, ‘hey, you don’t have to go to school tomorrow, you’re going with me.’ And going to play golf.”

The American Century Championship is a tournament filled with athletes and celebrities. Along with Derek Carr, David Carr (Fresno State) is in the field this year as is Josh Allen (Firebaugh HS/Reedley College).

The winner receives $125,000. However, over the years more than $6 million has been produced for non-profits.

“I’ve spent all of my career close vicinity to Lake Tahoe. And it’s really cool for me because there’s people out there wearing Fresno State shirts, wearing my high school shirts, jerseys and all that,” said Carr. “I have never shot even par but I’m always, like, ‘I’m trying to win. It doesn’t matter.’ In my mind it could be that day. It could be three days in a row. So I’m always trying to win.

“But there’s something in me that I’m checking the other quarterbacks’ scores. I’m checking the other NFL guys. It’s competitive. I’ve never not competed in anything. I’m not going to go out there for no reason.”