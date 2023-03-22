BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE) – Derek Carr was back in the valley on Wednesday night.

Carr, the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, returned to his alma mater (Bakersfield Christian High School) as the guest speaker in a night of worship.

“It means a lot. We’re really excited to have him back,” said Steven Chai, Bakersfield Christian’s vice president of academics. “It just goes to show what it means to be a Bakersfield Christian Eagle. Now, once an Eagle, always an Eagle, we’re excited to have him back. Talk to our kids about his experiences, what it looks like to live faithfully.”

Derek Carr is a graduate of Bakersfield Christian High School. He then went on to star at Fresno State before becoming a second-round draft pick of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014.

He is entering his first season with the New Orleans Saints after agreeing to a four-year, $150 million deal earlier this month.

“Just crazy how far he’s gone from this small little town called Bakersfield,” said Bryson Waterman, a former quarterback at Bakersfield Christian High School who attended Wednesday’s night of worship. “But it definitely gives a lot of courage, says to kids playing football, wanting to achieve our NFL dreams.

“It just means a lot that he’s coming back and doing this in our community.”