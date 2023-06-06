(KGPE) – What is the future of golf?

On Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the LIV Golf League announced a merger.

“There was a lot of work going on behind the scenes, which is great. With something like this, it kind of had to be that way,” said Bryson DeChambeau to Golf Digest. “It’s what needed to happen for the game of golf.”

And what exactly golf will look like now is anyone’s guess.

There will be no more lawsuits between tours, that much was made clear on Tuesday. And each tour will continue as is until the end of the 2023 season.

Whatever new entity is created, the PGA Tour will hold a majority stake with multiple investments from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

And a team concept will be part of whatever is created.

The news on Tuesday was news to the golfers, who had no idea it was coming.

“I think everybody found out together (on Tuesday) morning,” said DeChambeau, a former standout at Clovis East High School who is the captain of Crushers GC on the LIV tour. “I’ve been a supporter of the game of golf since day one through all of this, and hope people can see now that I still am and continue to be an advocate for global growth of the game. It was time to set our weapons down and figure this out. How do we make this all work for everybody?”

Tuesday’s announcement was made the week before the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.