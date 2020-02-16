DeBoer throws first pitch; Fresno State softball sweeps doubleheader; Diamond ‘Dogs fall to UC Irvine

FRESNO, Calif. — Kalen DeBoer, the new Fresno State head football coach, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Margie Wright. The Bulldogs then went on to sweep their Saturday doubleheader beginning with Fordha, 10-1 in 5 innings, and then taking care of Cal 9-3. The ‘Dogs will face St. Mary’s on Sunday at 2:30pm to wrap up the Fresno State Kickoff Classic, as they attempt to go 5-0 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, across the street, the Diamond ‘Dogs suffered a 12-6 loss to UC Irvine on Saturday afternoon at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium, despite Zach Presno hitting two home runs.

After smacking two home runs as a team on Friday in a 3-1 win over the Anteaters, Fresno State (1-1) tallied two more long balls on Saturday, each from Presno, who finished 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a career-high three runs scored.

The ‘Dogs look to win their opening series on Sunday when they face UC Irvine at 1:05pm.

