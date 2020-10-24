DeBoer set to make Fresno State head coaching debut

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State will kickoff its 2020 season Saturday at 4:37pm PT against Hawai’i. Both teams are led by first-year head coaches. Todd Graham took over the Rainbow Warriors who spent six seasons at the helm at Arizona State. Meanwhile, Kalen DeBoer will make his Fresno State head coaching debut after spending a year at Indiana as its offensive coordinator.

DeBoer is no stranger to the central valley. He spent two seasons as the Bulldogs’ OC in 2017 and 2018 under Jeff Tedford. During that span, the ‘Dogs went 22-6.

DeBoer was asked what he’s expecting to feel once he walks down the ramp on game day for the first time as Fresno State’s head coach.

“Man, we’re doing this, we’re getting this opportunity for these guys,” explained DeBoer. “It’s probably not gonna be quite as fun as it would’ve been if there were 40-thousand coming down the ramp screaming and hollering, but these guys love the game of football and they get a chance to play it.”

He also said it’s going to be special because football runs deep at Fresno State. “There’s been some amazing coaches that I’m following in their shoes and amazing teams that have put some special memories in Bulldog Stadium and I get to add to that,” added DeBoer. He begins that journey on Saturday.