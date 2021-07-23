DeBoer confident in Haener heading into 2021 season

The Fresno State football team returns some major talent on the offensive side of the ball like running back Ronnie Rivers, wide receivers Jalen Cropper and Josh Kelly and quarterback Jake Haener, just to name a few.

Last year was a shortened season, but Haener did start all six of those games and he put up some big numbers.

He led the Mountain West in passing average per game with 336.8 yards. He also threw 14 touchdowns and ran for three.

At Mountain West Media Days, head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about his quarterback.

“When you have your quarterback in place and he’s had the right time to get to know the offense and build that camaraderie and is a great leader, just like Marcus McMaryion, David and Derek Carr, Trent Dilfer, Kevin Sweeney, you go on down the list, it’s special,” said DeBoer.

“I think those things are in line for us this year. We’re quarterback-driven in the first place,” DeBoer added.