FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It is a tradition to hold the final round of the Fresno City Amateur on Memorial Day. It is also a tradition for the tournament to be held at Riverside Golf Course, and it is becoming a tradition to see Danny Paniccia as the winner.

On Monday, Paniccia won the tournament for the sixth time.

“The first year I won in ’96, it was the first father-son,” he said, after shooting a 67 to win by ten shots. “My dad (Mike) had won in 1970. So we were the first father-son to ever win, and there is a little history there so that was kinda cool for that.”

Danny Paniccia began the day with a three-shot lead. Paniccia (-12) and Matthew Manganello (-2) were the only golfers in the field to finish the tournament under par.

Paniccia, a former first team all-WAC golfer at Fresno State, had six birdies on his scorecard on Monday. He joins Charlie Seaver, the father of Tom Seaver, as the only men to win the Fresno City Amateur six times.

“It’s Fresno, I’ve grown up in Fresno,” said Paniccia. “It’s our championship so there’s a lot of meaning there.”