(KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday, Cal-Hi Sports named its high school football state players of the year, and both Bryson Donelson and Hunter Babb were honored.

Donelson, a running back at Central Valley Christian and a Fresno State signee, led the Cavaliers to a state championship last month. He was named Cal-Hi Sports’ State Medium Schools Player of the Year after he had 58 touchdowns and 3,297 rushing yards in 2023, both of which led the state.

Babb, a running back at Caruthers, was named Cal-Hi Sports’ State Small Schools Player of the Year. He was second to Donelson in both touchdowns (46) and rushing yards (3,245) in 2023.