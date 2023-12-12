PASADENA, Calif. (KGPE) – It is easy to tell that Mason Hughes and Tyler Hughes are related when you listen to them talk.

In fact, they both used the same word (‘unbelievable’) to describe Central Valley Christian’s 45-42 win over Los Gatos in the Division 2-A state championship game on Saturday night at Pasadena City College.

The win gave the Cavaliers their first state title in school history.

Mason Hughes, the team’s head coach, and Tyler Hughes, a senior offensive lineman and the coach’s son, have shared a passion for football since Tyler was a young ball boy.

“We lived 25 minutes away away from school, and we were just talking about football all the way home,” says Tyler Hughes. “It’s something that you’ll never forget.”

But father and son don’t actually interact much during practices or games.

“Well, I don’t really coach him to be honest,” says Mason, who focuses more on the Cavaliers’ defense. “You know, he plays O-line.”

And, of course, the two also have their differences.

“He’s usually a pessimist, I’m usually an optimist,” smiles Tyler. “I think I’m gonna be more of an offensive guy, he’s a hardcore defensive guy.”

However, the father-son bond is as strong as ever.

And that bond was on full display during their minute-long emotional embrace after Saturday’s game. Mason Hughes spoke with each one of the Cavalier seniors individually, approximately 15 minutes after the team won the Division 2-A state championship.

“He’s been a great, great son,” said Mason a few minutes earlier, as his son briefly interrupted Sports Central’s postgame interview to put a state championship hat on his dad. “He’s been a great teammate, and he’s a darn good football player. First state championship, Tyler Hughes deserves to be on that team. And he is, and it’s freaking awesome.”

Tyler Hughes hopes to continue playing football at the next level. After that, following in his father’s coaching footsteps seems likely.

“This dude’s a smart football player, and he knows football. And he’s gonna be a better coach than I am,” said Mason Hughes.

“Just be prepared, trust yourself and your knowledge for the game. Those are just a few things I’ve learned from him,” said Tyler Hughes.

And who knows, maybe these two might someday be reunited on the same sideline.

“Maybe one day he’ll get to hire me at some level,” smiled Mason.

Whatever the future holds, this special season, will always hold a special place in both of their hearts. In a literal sense, it will hold a special place on their hands as well.

“It’s gonna be hard to shake hands because we got bigger rings on our fingers than we did last week,” said Tyler.