COVID-19 affecting college recruitment

FRESNO, Calif. — We’re still not sure what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will ultimately have on the future of college sports.

Many current NCAA spring athletes are going to be using an extra year of eligibility and there may not be as many available spots for incoming freshman, like Clovis West standout golfer Garret Takeuchi.

Takeuchi is one of the top golfers in the Valley this year and says Fresno State was his dream school. He was recently told by Bulldog men’s head golf coach, Chad Spencer, that the program wouldn’t be adding any new golfers for the next couple of years.

“For me, it was kind of difficult,” said Takeuchi. “I was pretty bummed out, but I looked at it on the bright side… God has given me other coaches and schools looking at me.”

Worth noting that Garrett, who’s older brother Russell played for Fresno State, was only having discussions with Spencer about joining the program. No formal offer had been extended. The Bulldog program is really young and there are no seniors on the current roster.

