KERMAN, Calif. (KGPE) – The City-County all-star football game is a game with literally nothing on the line. But, in a way, everything is on the line as the winners get bragging rights forever.

On Tuesday, Sports Central’s Scott Bemis went to City practice at Clovis West where a couple of the players told him the county has no chance in the game. In fact, Jalyn Utendahl from Bullard predicted he was going to score five touchdowns!

What does County think of that?

On Wednesday, Sports Central’s Angelique Martinez went to County practice in Kerman. The county, remember, won last year’s game, 35-0.

At the moment, the bragging rights belong to County.

“This is it. Leave it all out on the field and take advantage of it because there’s only 45 of you,” said Mason Rodman, the county’s head coach. “The rest of those kids that could’ve played in the City-County all-star game are sitting at home wanting to play, wanting to be in your shoes. It is a pretty cool experience for these guys and for us as coaches. You can really see they care and want to be out here.”

“They don’t know what’s gonna hit them,” said County running back Tristan Risley of Clovis High School. “It’s that simple. We always do what we’re gonna do. I don’t trash talk. I go out there and always do what I gotta do.

That’s about it.”

The 68th annual City-County all-star football game takes place on Friday night at McLane Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:05pm.