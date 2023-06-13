CARUTHERS, Calif. (KGPE) – The City-County All-Star Football Game is a tradition that goes back to 1955, the first year the game was played at Ratcliffe Stadium. The County won, 7-6.

Last year, nobody won.

The game ended in a 21-21 tie last year, the first time since 1972 that the City-County All-Star Football Game ended in a tie.

The 2023 game, the 69th annual, is on Friday at McLane High School. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.

“Football’s my life and I love it,” says Tovie Martin, a linebacker at Clovis High School who will suit up for the County on Friday. “I love everything about football, so coming out and playing my last high school game, it’s surreal. I’m excited.”

The County has been holding its practices at Caruthers High School this week. The head coach of the Blue Raiders, Brandon Ward, is the head coach of the County this year.

Ward is an alum of the annual City-County game, back in 1994.

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege,” he said of coaching in this year’s game. “I’m really stoked. Surrounded by great coaches, friends and a great group of athletes so it’s been a blast.”

Adds Nickolas Mendoza, a wide receiver from Fowler who is also on the County team, “It just brings everything full circle, really. The rivalry (between Fowler and Caruthers) is a good thing but, at the same time, you’ve gotta understand we’re all humans. We’re players and getting to learn from somebody like (Ward) is a great opportunity.

“City, we’re coming for you. Be ready.”