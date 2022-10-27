MADERA RANCHOS, Calif. (KGPE) – 27-year-old Connor Brogdon made his Major League debut two years ago. Now, he is in the World Series.

“One of the things that people ask us all the time is, ‘why are you Phillies fans?'” laughs Madera Ranchos resident Mike Brogdon. “And I’ll just look at them and say, ‘well, we kind of have to be.”

Mike Brogdon actually grew up a Minnesota Twins fan, but that changed in 2017 when the Philadelphia Phillies drafted his son, Connor.

He was a tenth-round pick out of Lewis-Clark State.

“When he was a little kid playing baseball, he was one of the few who could throw it from third to first. When he was playing catcher, he could throw people out from his knees,” said Mike Brogdon. “So you knew he had a big arm, and it was just a matter of teaching him.”

Those lessons began in Madera Ranchos.

Connor Brogdon was a standout player at Liberty High School, where he was the North Sequoia League Pitcher of the Year. At Fresno City College, he was the pitcher of the year in Central Valley Conference.

“We don’t really talk a lot of baseball with him, honestly,” says Stephanie Brogdon, Connor’s mom. “I mean, I did text him after he went 2 1/3 innings the other night because that was a much bigger scene, playoffs.”

That was in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Padres. Connor Brogdon allowed just one hit and struck out two. He has made four appearances this postseason, and has an ERA of 3.86.

“Very low profile. He doesn’t like a lot of attention,” said Mike and Stephanie Brogdon. “He’s very humble, doesn’t like the spotlight, he’s just a humble kid, a very humble kid.

“He knows the gifts that he has, but he’s still very humble.”