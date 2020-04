FRESNO, Calif. — On Saturday, Clovis West star basketball player Nikki Tom went to Twitter and announced that she has committed to play at UC Irvine at the next level.

I am beyond excited to announce that I have committed to UC Irvine!!💙💛 pic.twitter.com/cWb865Khjh — Nikki Tom (@nikki_tom3) April 18, 2020

The junior guard chose the Anteaters over several other schools such as Cal State Fulleron, San Jose State and UC Santa Barbara.

Tom helped lead the Golden Eagles to their 8th straight section title, and looks to make it nine as she enters her senior campaign.