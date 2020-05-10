Clovis West’s Garrett Takeuchi ties Copper River Country Club course record

Clovis West senior Garrett Takeuchi had the round of his life on Saturday at Copper River Country Club.

Takeuchi had 11 birdies and no bogeys on his way to tying the course record from the black tees, with an 11-under 61.

According to Takeuchi, the guys in the Copper River pro shop believed the previous record was held alone by PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau, although that is still unconfirmed at this point.

He also said that his scorecard should be verified by Sunday.

“It feels amazing, just knowing that I committed not that many big mistakes for bogeys and to just keep it to pars and birdies, that was huge for me,” Takeuchi said. “Piece by piece, just made the perfect puzzle and created the best round I ever had.”