FRESNO, Calif. — Day four of the Clovis West Nike Invitational took place on Friday. The Clovis West Golden Eagles were able to pull a 21-point comeback win over San Joaquin Memorial.

While Clovis North beat San Leandro, 59-56, to improve to a perfect 9-0 on the season. In the first game of the day, Bullard topped Sunnyside 75-42.