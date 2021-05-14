Clovis West hires Eric Brown as its next head football coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eric Brown has been named the new Director of Sport for football at Clovis West High School. Brown, a 2006 graduate of the school, was introduced at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“Our culture’s gonna be built on love and accountability,” said Brown. “We’re gonna love each other, we’re gonna care for each other, we’re gonna work hard for each other, we’re gonna hold each other to a high standard.”

Brown is the son of Dan Brown, Fresno State’s former defensive coordinator under Pat Hill. A former Fresno State player himself, he is also the brother of Travis Brown, a former standout linebacker at Fresno State.

For the past two seasons, Eric Brown coached the outside linebackers at UNLV. Before that, he was the linebackers coach at Idaho from 2013-2017. Brown has also coached at Indiana State and at Fresno State, where he was a graduate assistant from 2011-2012.