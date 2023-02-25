FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis West girls basketball team won again at Selland Arena, beating TRAC rival Clovis High on Saturday night in the Division I section championship game for the Golden Eagles’ eleventh straight section title.

Clovis West, which is ranked No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps, was handed its only defeat this season by Clovis. Since that loss, the Golden Eagles have beaten the Cougars twice.

The final score on Saturday night was 54-42.

“And we’re not even trying to continue the streak, but that always comes up this time of year,” said head coach Craig Campbell on the topic of winning eleven straight section championships. “But just having the opportunity to close this out. It’s such a special thing, the kids get the t-shirts, the trophies, the stage, the confetti.”

Trinity Tolbert scored 14 points for Clovis West, which helped Campbell become the winningest girls basketball coach in Central Section history.

“To win with all these girls, we’ve grown together so much,” said Tolbert. “They’ve always been there for me, and I know they have my back no matter what. So it was just really amazing.”

The Clovis West boys, meanwhile, were not victorious on Saturday night at Selland Arena. They lost to St. Joseph in Division I, 74-58.

These teams were meeting for the second straight year in a section championship. In 2022, the Golden Eagles erased a 20-point deficit to win the game.