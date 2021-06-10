Clovis West girls basketball team wins ninth straight section championship

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There is good, there is great and then there is the Clovis West girls basketball team.

What else can you say about a program that has won eight straight section championships, with a state championship mixed in there?

Make it nine straight section championships.

The Golden Eagles kept their dynasty alive on Thursday, beating Clovis High, 53-36, to win the 2021 Open Division Section Championship.

Senior Nikki Tom led the way for Clovis West (19-0), scoring a game-high 15 points.

“It means so much to me, going 4-for-4 is just so amazing,” she said, referring to winning four section championships in four years. “I love my team, my coaches, everyone. I’m just so proud of our program.”

“It was a lot of hard work and dedication because we didn’t know if we were gonna play or if we were out for the rest of the season (due to the pandemic),” said fellow senior Alyssa Kuniyoshi, who scored 12 points for the No. 3 team in the state, according to Cal-Hi Sports. “But our team buckled down and we worked hard every day in practice, and it proved what we can accomplish.”

Megan Esler scored a team-high 13 points for the Cougars. They lost to the Golden Eagles for the third time this season.

“To be able to have a season, have playoffs, have it at home, it was truly a remarkable thing for these kids,” said Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell.