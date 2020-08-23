Clovis West Football Hall of Famer Vince Wesson passes away

FRESNO, Calif. — On Saturday, Central Valley icon Vince Wesson passed away at the age of 56.

Wesson was a three-sport star at Clovis West High School in football, basketball and baseball from 1978-1982. He was inducted into the Clovis West Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

The entire CW football family is devastated to hear of the passing of Golden Eagle legend and Hall of Famer Vince Wesson. He was a huge part of the history and greatness of Clovis West football, and we extend our deepest condolences to his entire family. — Clovis West Football (@CW__football) August 22, 2020

Not only was V Dub one of the best athletes in CW history, but on a more personal level, he coached me 30 years ago at Clark Intermediate and has remained a close friend ever since. Great dude who we’re all gonna miss. Thoughts and prayers to Sandy and the girls. #RIP Dub. pic.twitter.com/hjKnYKobbw — Kevin Patrick (@KP_cwbaseball) August 22, 2020

Wesson went on to play football at Fresno State from 1982-1985.

The play that the Red Wave will always remember happened in the 1982 California Bowl against Bowling Green. The Bulldogs were trailing by six with 11 seconds to play, and Jeff Tedford found 5-foot-9 freshman wide receiver Wesson, to tie it up. After a PAT, the ‘Dogs pulled the comeback win after trailing by 21 points.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Vince Wesson passing. His imprint on this community will never be forgotten. #BulldogBornBulldogBred https://t.co/axoSXqv04p — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) August 22, 2020

Wesson covered high school football in the valley and also helped bring the High School basketball Valley Championships to Selland Arena.

All Bulldog flags are flying half-mast right now. RIP to Bulldog Great, Vince Wesson #RIPVDub #BulldogBornBulldogBred and he’s still a Bulldog up in heaven! — Bulldog Bounce (@BulldogBornBred) August 22, 2020

Wesson is survived by his wife and two daughters.