Clovis West Football Hall of Famer Vince Wesson passes away

FRESNO, Calif. — On Saturday, Central Valley icon Vince Wesson passed away at the age of 56.
Wesson was a three-sport star at Clovis West High School in football, basketball and baseball from 1978-1982. He was inducted into the Clovis West Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
Wesson went on to play football at Fresno State from 1982-1985.
The play that the Red Wave will always remember happened in the 1982 California Bowl against Bowling Green. The Bulldogs were trailing by six with 11 seconds to play, and Jeff Tedford found 5-foot-9 freshman wide receiver Wesson, to tie it up. After a PAT, the ‘Dogs pulled the comeback win after trailing by 21 points.
Wesson covered high school football in the valley and also helped bring the High School basketball Valley Championships to Selland Arena.
Wesson is survived by his wife and two daughters.