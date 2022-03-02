FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – For ten years, the Clovis West girls basketball team has continued to set the bar for excellence in the central valley.

Ten consecutive section championships, with a state championship thrown in there in 2017.

On Wednesday, it was time for this year’s state playoffs to begin for the Golden Eagles, as they were once again slotted in the Open Division.

They were home, and they won, 51-48, over No. 6 Folsom. The No. 3 Golden Eagles will now travel to face No. 2 Archbishop Mitty on Saturday in the regional semifinals.

The Clovis West boys basketball team also found itself with a home game in the Open Division on Wednesday. The No. 2 Golden Eagles hosted No. 7 Sheldon, and they trailed by double digits in the first half.

Not at the end.

For the second game in a row, Clovis West came from behind to win. The Golden Eagles beat the Huskies, 63-55. They will host No. 3 Modesto Christian on Saturday.