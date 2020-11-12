Clovis West basketball star headlined Wednesday’s Central Valley signees

FRESNO, Calif. — Sports Central stopped by Clovis West’s National Signing Day to help celebrate the student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent.

Golden Eagles star boys basketball player Cole Anderson signed to play at UC Santa Barbara. Here’s a Web Extra on Anderson.

The Clovis West girls basketball team also had four seniors sign to play at the next level. Nikki Tom to UC Irvine, Jada Oatman to Fresno Pacific, Justyce Harris to Concordia Irvine and Kendall Jackson to Concordia Irvine.

The Clovis Crossfire club soccer team also held a signing ceremony of its own. Samantha Tristan and Bella Anderson (Clovis High) both signed to play at Fresno State. Taylor Phillips (Buchanan) signed with San Jose State, Luna Pelayo (Golden West) signed with Cal Poly Pomona, Shaley Garza (Clovis High) will play at Fresno Pacific and Kianna Cortez-Garcia (Clovis West) signed with CSU East Bay.

There are 40 seniors in Clovis Unified who will sign letters of intent this week.