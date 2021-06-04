Clovis West and Clovis advance to Open Division girls basketball championship

CARUTHERS, Calif. — It was big school versus small school in the basketball valley playoffs on Thursday.

The Clovis girls visiting 19-0 Caruthers in one of two Open Division basketball semifinals.

The Cougars would end up winning, 62-35.

“We knew that it was gonna be a hostile crowd,” said Clovis head girls basketball coach, Greg Clark. “One of the things we wanted to do, was try to get up early and try to take their crowd out of the game, but yeah, always fun to come out to a smaller gym, it’s a fun environment.”

Meanwhile, in the other Open Division semifinal, Clovis West took care of Arroyo Grande, 91-39, and Clovis senior guard Kiley Butchert is looking forward to the upcoming matchup.

“Just the chance to play in a valley game, and especially against Clovis West, you know, they’ve won however many years in a row, and I just think that we’re super excited to show them what we’re made of, and go get it done,” Butchert said.

The Golden Eagles will host the Cougars in the Open Division championship on Thursday, June 10th at 6pm.