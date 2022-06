FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis North pitcher Ryan Maddox was dominant this season, a 20-2 record with a 0.36 ERA. She struck out 264 batters in 136 2/3 innings.

She has been named Cal-Hi Sports’ State Junior of the Year.

Maddox, who is committed to Arizona, also threw two no-hitters this season. At the plate, she hit .506 with three home runs.