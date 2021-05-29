Clovis North girls crowned back-to-back valley champions

CLOVIS, Calif. — On Saturday, the DI girls soccer valley championship took place between Buchanan and Clovis North.

The Broncos and Bears faced each other twice in league play. Clovis North took game one, Buchanan won game two, and in game three, the Broncos won the section title, 2-1.

Broncos’ senior Alyssa Wheeler put Clovis North up 1-0 in the first half and senior Izzy Arballo added another in the second half. Buchanan’s Bailey Bracha found the back of the net with about ten minutes to play, but the Broncos held on and won their second consecutive DI valley championship.

