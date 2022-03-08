The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is an NBA arena, it is where the Kings play. This weekend, it is where the best high school teams will play as it is hosting the state championships.

Both the Clovis North boys and the San Joaquin Memorial girls will be there.

Clovis North, the No. 13 seed in Division I, went on the road on Tuesday and beat No. 3 St. Ignatius in the regional final, 58-56. The Broncos will now face No. 1 Damien on Friday at 8pm.

On Saturday at 2pm, San Joaquin Memorial will be on the court against Sage Hill. The Panthers, the No. 5 seed in Division II, beat No. 10 Antelope on Tuesday, 50-36.

“Overjoyed. Overjoyed. Great group, and I’m so proud. I’m so glad to be a part of this,” said Memorial head coach Verenique Warren. “So exciting, so happy for them. They battled, they fought. And just great.”

Division I (Boys):

#13 Clovis North 58, #3 St. Ignatius 56

Division III (Boys):

#1 Pleasant Valley 56, #11 Bullard 37

Division II (Girls):

#5 San Joaquin Memorial 50, #10 Antelope 36

Division III (Girls):

#1 La Salle 62, #3 Porterville 49