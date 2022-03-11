SACRAMENTO (KGPE) – What a story the Clovis North boys basketball team has been this season. A No. 13 seed in the Division I state playoffs, the Broncos made it all the way to the state championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento by beating a No. 4 seed, a No. 5 seed, a No. 1 seed and a No. 3 seed.

And all of those wins came on the road.

Damien, from La Verne (near Los Angeles), is also a No. 1 seed and the only team that stood in Clovis North’s way of becoming state champions on Saturday night.

It was not meant to be.

The Spartans, led by a couple of six-foot-eight big men, beat the Broncos, 65-57.

“I think it means a lot to these guys, I think it means a lot to our coaching staff, our administration, our school, our student body. And then even just the central valley. I think it means a lot to everybody there,” said Clovis North head coach Tony Amundsen. “To get here is a very difficult thing, and then as you saw (Saturday night), to win it is a difficult task as well. But, again, very proud of these guys because they gave it everything that they have.”

For the Broncos, Connor Amundsen led the way with 25 points. He was actually the leading scorer in the game.

“It was really fun on this run with these guys,” said Amundsen. “It’s always good to perform well. But the main goal is to win. And, so, we have to keep getting better and come back next year.”

Clovis North finishes its season with a record of 22-12.