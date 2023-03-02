CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis North boys soccer team has advanced to the Division I NorCal regional championship on Saturday.

The Broncos, undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country by the United Soccer Coaches, defeated Mountain View on Thursday afternoon in a regional semifinal at Clovis East High School, 3-2.

The Broncos and Spartans were tied, 1-1, heading into the second half. Dylan Mostes scored on a rebound off of a free kick from Bryan Lopez to put Clovis North ahead, 2-1. And then late in the second half, with the game once again tied (2-2 this time), Lopez was awarded a penalty kick and he scored the game-winner.

The No. 2 Broncos will travel to No. 1 Davis on Saturday for the Division I NorCal regional championship game at 3pm.