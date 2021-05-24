Clovis North baseball team hands nationally-ranked Buchanan its second loss of the season

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The Buchanan High School baseball team is not only one of the best teams in the state, it is one of the best teams in the nation.

Saying that is not really breaking news, that has been the case for awhile. After all, the Bears did win national championships in both 2011 and 2016.

And they entered this week ranked No. 1 in the state by Prep Baseball Report, No. 2 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports and No. 12 in the nation by MaxPreps.

So what does that make Clovis North, who beat Buchanan on Monday night?

Buchanan and Clovis North began a three-game series on Monday and the visiting Broncos upset the Bears, 5-4. Nathan Lucas was the winning pitcher for Clovis North (18-7, 9-4 TRAC) while Collin DeBorde picked up the save.

At the plate, Rees Kent was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.

The loss for Buchanan (22-2, 11-1 TRAC) snapped the Bears’ 16-game winning streak. These teams will meet again on Tuesday night at 6:30 pm at Buchanan High School.