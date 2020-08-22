Clovis High’s Samantha Tristan commits to play soccer at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State has landed a new commit. This time on the pitch.

Clovis High star Samantha Tristan has committed to play soccer at Fresno State.

Last year as a junior, Tristan scored two goals in three minutes to help the Cougars win a Division II NorCal State Championship.

She scored 20 goals last year and was named TRAC Player of the Year. She’s excited to stay home and play in front of her friends and family.

“I think it’s really important because I get to represent the Valley,” Tristan explained. “Hopefully we can make an impact and put Fresno State even higher for soccer. After that, I have aspirations to go professional, so I just really want to represent Fresno State.”