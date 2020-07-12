Clovis High’s Keanu Williams commits to play at Oregon

CLOVIS, Calif. — Clovis High star defensive lineman Keanu Williams had 22 Division 1 offers on the table and narrowed his college choices to just four: Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC.

On Saturday, Williams announced on Instagram Live that he’s committed to play at Oregon in 2021.

DUCK NATION WHATS GOOD‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y4CgtZ5W4L — Keanu “Kdub” Williams (@1k_kdub7) July 12, 2020

“Everybody that’s around me right now is super excited and just, ya know, super thankful that I can be able to be in this position right now,” Williams said just an hour after committing.

The Clovis Cougar is rated as the nation’s 21st best defensive end in his class. The Ducks are getting a strong, fast, versatile player who can play anywhere on the line.

“I love the winning tradition that they’re starting to establish,” as Williams explained his decision.

“Everybody [at Oregon] is competitive and loves to win,” he continued. “Nobody wants to sit here and just lose whenever or it’s okay to lose, no, not at all. It’s unacceptable, more than anything.”